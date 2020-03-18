Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, there are now two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the South Plains.
- Both cases are travel-related and not community spread.
- One is from Lubbock County and the other from Hockley County. Both have been told to rest and drink lots of fluids.
Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the death of a 77-year-old man, connected to COVID-19.
- The man was a nursing home resident and now his wife reports she is also experiencing symptoms.
- Tarrant County is investigating the source of the man’s infection.
Lubbock’s largest school districts have decided to extend spring break for students another week because of COVID-19.
- Staff will return to work on March 23 but students won’t be back in class until March 30.
- Many other school districts are delaying the start of school and others are canceling.
Texas Tech has announced its students will finish the remainder of the semester online.
- Residence halls will be open for students who cannot return home, but students who are home are told to stay home.
- A decision will be made soon about spring commencement ceremonies.
