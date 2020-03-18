Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lubbock confirms COVID-19 cases, second virus-related death reported in Texas, Lubbock schools extend spring break

By Michael Cantu | March 18, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, there are now two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the South Plains.

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the death of a 77-year-old man, connected to COVID-19.

  • The man was a nursing home resident and now his wife reports she is also experiencing symptoms.
  • Tarrant County is investigating the source of the man’s infection.
  • Read that update from Tarrant County here: FIRST COVID-19 DEATH RECORDED IN TARRANT COUNTY

Lubbock’s largest school districts have decided to extend spring break for students another week because of COVID-19.

Texas Tech has announced its students will finish the remainder of the semester online.

