Diocese of Lubbock cancels public Masses, Church doors to remain open

LUBBOCK –Bishop Robert M. Coerver, Bishop of Lubbock, issued a decree via video, that starting Thursday, March 19—as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic— all public celebrations of daily and Sunday Masses in the Diocese of Lubbock are cancelled until further notice.
The entire decree is available to read on the Diocese of Lubbock website at www.catholiclubbock.org.
All Catholics in the Diocese of Lubbock are dispensed from the obligation of attending Mass until further notice. However, church buildings will remain open for parishioners and others who wish to pray and seek individual spiritual assistance.
Bishop Coerver also announced that resources to help Diocese of Lubbock Catholics continue to grow spiritually are available via the diocesan website at www.catholiclubbock.org/Covid-19.
Masses will be made available via livestream with information shared via social media.
The Diocese of Lubbock will continue to update information via social media and the diocesan website at www.catholiclubbock.org/Covid-19.
