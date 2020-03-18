Frenship ISD extends spring break until March 30 for students only

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship ISD School Board met Tuesday evening and decided to extend spring break for students only until March 30, 2020 due to COVID-19.
There have been two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Lubbock, both reported late Tuesday afternoon.
Frenship officials say, “During this time, we will stick to our core beliefs and continue educating our students. Beginning March 23, Frenship staff members will return to work to prepare for both in-classroom and remote learning options for students. After the extended break, we are going to support those families who would rather keep their children home. Frenship will be counting students present as long as instructional support is provided.”
Students will not be penalized if kept at home. Frenship will require parents to notify the campus and commit to remote learning options provided by the district.
There will be no instruction and staff will use the week of March 23-27 to prepare for the return of students.
Frenship is working to develop a plan to provide meals during the extended break.
