Increased severe weather threat late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There's some patchy fog in the KCBD viewing area this morning. However, there will be an increased threat of severe weather with scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 8 AM CDT for the north and northeastern KCBD viewing area. Drivers in those areas should anticipate rapidly varying visibility over short distances, use low-beam headlights, and allow extra drive time.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and this evening. While coverage may be spotty, some strong to severe storms are likely.
The main severe threat is expected to be large hail, possibly from one to two inches in diameter. Another threat will be damaging winds, perhaps gusting over 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, with the greatest potential in the viewing area near and east of the Caprock.
The Severe Storm Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for today includes a Marginal to Slight Risk (low) across much of the viewing area and an Enhanced Risk (moderate) over the eastern third of the KCBD viewing area. See below for an explanation of the categories.
I'll include the Outlook in my video which I'll add to the Weather Page later this morning.
A freeze is possible Friday morning with forecast lows in the 30s near Lubbock. A freeze is likely, and a hard freeze possible, Saturday morning. Which, of course, suggests we should wait a while before planting or setting out cold-sensitive vegetation.
The average date of Lubbock's last Spring freeze is April 10. The latest on record is May 8 (1938).
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Risk Categories are:
1) Thunderstorms: Thunderstorms possible, severe storms not expected.
2) Marginal: Isolated severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds.
3) Slight: Scattered severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds, but one or two tornadoes possible.
4) Enhanced: Numerous severe storms possible: Few tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging wind gusts.
5) Moderate: Widespread severe storms likely: Strong tornadoes, destructive hail, and widespread wind damage.
6) High: Widespread severe storms expected: Tornado outbreak potential, widespread destructive hail and wind events.
