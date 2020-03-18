KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Marie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Marie is a 3-year-old pit-shepherd mix who has been at the shelter since late-January.
She would make a great family dog because she loves to play. She is up-to-date on her vaccines and was spayed last month.
Marie’s adoption fees for Wednesday, March 18, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brenda
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.