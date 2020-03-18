Lubbock Cooper ISD extending Spring Break, classes reconvene March 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Cooper ISD has announced they will be extending Spring Break through March 27, and they expect classes will reconvene March 30.
The release states if students are unable to safely return to school on March 30, attendance will become optional for the duration of this public health emergency.
Read the full release from Lubbock Cooper ISD on their Facebook page here:
