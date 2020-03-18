WATCH LIVE: Lubbock coronavirus case identified as Texas Tech student, news conference at 5:30 p.m.

I am committed to providing up-to-date information to our community as this situation continues to develop and today I’m writing to let you know that one of our students who we evacuated from Europe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), upon returning to Lubbock on Sunday evening, March 15. That student is currently in isolation, and several family members who have been in contact with the student are currently under quarantine. I must emphasize based on CDC guidance, we developed a strict protocol for transportation and accommodations for all students who were returning to the country. Despite our best efforts, one of our students has tested positive for the virus.