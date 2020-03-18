Lynn County declares local disaster declaration

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Lynn County Judge, Mike Braddock, has issued a local disaster declaration because of a public health emergency caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
The disaster declaration will run until March 29.
The offices of the Lynn County Courthouse, at 1501 S. 1st St. in Tahoka, are not closed but will modify its services. Those who need any of their services are asked to contact offices by phone or email, rather than going to the courthouse.
The doors to the city halls of Tahoka and O’Donnell will be locked.
Tahoka will not disconnect any utilities for its citizens during this period, but all bills still must be paid. O’Donnell is waiving its fee to pay utility bills by cards and also encourages residents to just drop off paid bills by slipping a sealed envelope under its big wooden door.
The disaster declaration also comes after both the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County issued their own disaster declarations. Details of the declaration can also be found on the Lynn County website.
