More fog and drizzle, severe storms possible Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dense fog and drizzle are in the forecast again overnight tonight.
Fog may reduce visibilities to near zero through daybreak across portions of the South Plains viewing area.
Fog coverage will hopefully lift a bit after daybreak.
Drizzle and fog are in the forecast for most areas overnight and a few showers may also develop.
Coverage of rainfall will not be as widespread as last night.
A lull in thunderstorms will continue through the late morning hours Wednesday, but severe weather returns to the forecast area Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.
Some of the storms may become severe with large hail and strong wind gusts.
After storm coverage tapers off, we can expect weather conditions to calm down and it will turn colder as we close out the work week.
A freeze is possible by Friday morning and likely Saturday morning across most of the viewing area. Lows in the 20’s are expected Saturday morning. Don’t plant anything outside just yet.
