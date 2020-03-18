Tornado Watch for Cottle, Dickens, Garza, Kent, Borden, Scurry until midnight

UPDATE: Tornado Watch for Cottle, Dickens, Garza, Kent, Borden, and Scurry counties until Midnight.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Severe weather remains in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Some of the storms may become severe with large hail and strong wind gusts.
An isolated tornado risk exists, especially for areas east of Lubbock.
Storm coverage may continue through the early portion of the overnight hours.
After storm coverage tapers off, we can expect weather conditions to calm down and it will turn colder as we close out the work week.
A freeze is possible by Friday morning and likely Saturday morning across most of the viewing area. Lows in the 20’s are expected Saturday morning. Don’t plant anything outside just yet.
