Suddenlink offering 60 days of free internet for Lubbock ISD families without

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District has announced good news for families of LISD who don’t have access to the internet and may soon be learning online.
Lubbock ISD posted the announcement on their Twitter on Wednesday, saying those interested should call 1-888-633-0030 to speak to a customer service representative.
On March 12, Lubbock ISD announced they were making preparations for long-distance learning by assigning students Chromebook laptops.
