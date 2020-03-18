Suspects shoot at police during pursuit

On March 18th, 2020 at about 1240 AM an officer with the Wolfforth Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The vehicle failed to stop and Wolfforth Police Officers initiated a pursuit. The pursuit continued into the city of Lubbock. Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office assisted in the pursuit and were able to successfully deploy spikes. During the pursuit, suspects in the fleeing vehicle fired several rounds, from a shotgun, at pursuing units. Multiple law enforcement units were struck. No law enforcement officers were injured by gunfire. The suspect unit came to a stop in the area of 54th and Avenue L in Lubbock. After a short foot pursuit a male suspect was arrested. A female suspect was arrested out of the suspect vehicle. Officers with the Lubbock Police Department and Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office assisted Wolfforth Officers at the scene.