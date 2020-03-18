Texas Fishing Report

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 58-61 degrees, 0.03’ high. Largemouth bass are on the rocks and docks both main lake and in coves in 2 to 10' also along shorelines leading to the back of spawning coves. Jigs, plastic creatures, and moving baits like chatter baits and spinnerbaits are good starters. Hybrids and sand bass are now up in the creeks. Small grubs, spoons, and swimbaits are good in the creeks, and crankbaits can be good in 4-10' on the points. Crappie are in the creeks and spawning coves. Some docks are starting to hold fish, as well as some of the brush piles in various depths. Jigs and minnows are both effective. Catfish are good on the shallow north end of the lake and also moving shallow all over the lake. There are still some deep fish as well, so don't rule that out. Fresh cut shad is best.