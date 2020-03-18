TTU: Additional Measures to Mitigate the Ongoing Risks to Public Health

**This release from Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec**
Dear Texas Tech University Students and Parents,
As we continue to take actions to ensure the health and safety of all members of the Texas Tech University community we want to share additional measures to mitigate the ongoing risks to public health presented by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Course Instruction Format We will continue with online instruction for all courses through the end of the spring semester.
Campus Dining Locations Hospitality Services will reduce operations to a limited number of locations on campus and will mainly offer grab & go products in order to promote social distancing. Please download the Grubhub app for faster service when ordering from campus dining locations.
More information on unused balances on dining plans will be communicated in the near future. For information on hours and locations please visit the Hospitality Services website.
Residence Halls Our residence halls will remain open for students who are unable to return home. If you are at home for spring break, we encourage you to stay home and complete your course work remotely. If you are currently on campus and are able to return home, we strongly encourage you to do so.
If you left the residence halls for spring break, please do not return to retrieve your belongings until we establish a safe and orderly process. Be assured we are keeping your rooms locked and your belongings safe.
For those students who need housing, please contact the housing office at housing@ttu.edu. For additional information regarding housing, please visit their website.
We understand that the question of housing refunds is an important one and we continue to explore options to address these concerns. We will share additional information in the near future.
Student Health Services Student Health Services will be open Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm, with the exception of Friday, March 20th when we will be closed for a spring holiday. Students are encouraged to contact us by telephone at (806) 743-2848 or message us via the patient portal before coming to the clinic so that we can provide the best guidance for each student’s needs. For additional information on Student Health please visit their website.
Robert H. Ewalt Student Recreation Center The student recreation center will be closed, effective immediately and until further notice.
Library The library will remain open with limited staffing and limited service at this time. We will continue to provide updates on library services moving forward.
Events All events scheduled at United Supermarkets Arena, the Student Union Building, and student recreation center with an attendance of 50 or more people are canceled through May 15. We will make a determination on events scheduled for late-May through the summer by April 30.
Commencement We will make an announcement later this week regarding modified commencement plans.
Additional information related to other facilities can be found on our coronavirus (COVID-19) resource site.
As you know, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure to the virus. We must continue to practice social distancing in addition to regular hand washing and using hand-sanitizer when necessary. We will continue to provide information and updates as this situation continues to develop.
Sincerely,
Lawrence Schovanec
President
Texas Tech University
