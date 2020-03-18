UMC announces drive-thru clinic for COVID-19 testing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has announced it will replace its planned pop-up clinic for COVID-19 testing, with a drive-thru screening and testing site.
The pop-up clinic was announced on Friday, March 14. Officials say the current plan is for the drive-thru screening and testing site to be open by the end of the week.
Eric Finley, UMC’s marketing director, says this will allow patients who are concerned they may have COVID-19 to drive-thru and be screened by a health-care professional.
However, Finley reiterated that just because a patient is screened, does not necessarily mean they will be tested. The guidelines for the test are issued by the CDC and can be viewed here https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html.
Once open, the drive-thru screening site’s operating hours will be from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The site will be located in the parking lot near the Texas Tech softball fields. Finley added that there will be signage to direct patients to the drive-thru area.
Related Link: UMC to establish temporary clinic for COVID-19
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.