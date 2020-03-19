City confirms new details on third COVID-19 case in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock officials have confirmed a Lubbock man who identified himself on social media Thursday morning is the third case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lubbock County. The man posted a video of himself on social media Thursday morning saying he had tested positive. His posts have since been removed.
Subsequently, the church he attended, The Worship Center of Lubbock, released a statement saying neither the man nor his wife have been employed by the church and have not be in attendance at either campuses since October of 2019.
Excerpt from TWC statement:
“The staff of TWC are standing with our community as we forge forward together in the days ahead. May God’s hand of protection be over the city of Lubbock in a tangible way.”
Lubbock city officials have since confirmed the man is the third case of COVID-19 in Lubbock County mentioned in a Wednesday news conference.
Also, subsequent to the man’s social media post, Josies’ Restaurant released a statement saying the man is associated with the Lubbock restaurant chain but is not an employee.
Experts from Josies’ statement:
“While there is an ongoing investigation by local health officials, we are confident in our health practices and always consider the safety of our clientele and our employees.”
"Josies’ Restaurant always considers everyone’s safety and good health in our restaurants and drive-up services.
We are all in this together. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will follow guidance from public health officials and city agencies, so we can continue to support our customers and communities as needed. We want to assure you that we take the health and well-being of our community, customers, and associates very seriously. Like you, we're closely monitoring the quickly developing effects of the COVID-19.
Also, we ask the community to come together in unity and prayer for our country, our city, our health providers, and all those responding, and affected by this virus. May God bless us all.”
The City of Lubbock issued this statement:
The City of Lubbock Health Department is currently working through the investigation process on the third reported case in Lubbock. This person has made their situation public. Those with close personal contact on or after March 12, 2020 are advised to self-quarantine in their residence until they receive direction from the health department. The department will work through each situation and will facilitate testing as indicated. If you have severe symptoms please contact your health care provider and let them know that you had a possible exposure to COVID-19.
