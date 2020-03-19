City confirms new details on third COVID-19 case in Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Health Department is currently working through the investigation process on the third reported case in Lubbock. This person has made their situation public. Those with close personal contact on or after March 12, 2020 are advised to self-quarantine in their residence until they receive direction from the health department. The department will work through each situation and will facilitate testing as indicated. If you have severe symptoms please contact your health care provider and let them know that you had a possible exposure to COVID-19.