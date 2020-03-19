City of Lubbock to hold news conference regarding latest Coronavirus case

City of Lubbock to hold news conference regarding latest Coronavirus case
City of Lubbock (Source: City of Lubbock)
March 19, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 2:46 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will hold a news conference regarding the latest information on the confirmed cases of Coronavirus and the coordinated efforts to address concerns within the community.

Speakers will include City Management, Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and Public Health Authority Dr. Ronald Cook.

To limit unnecessary exposure, this conference is for MEDIA and INVITED GUESTS ONLY.

What: News Conference

When: 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020

Where: City Council Chambers, Lubbock City Hall, 1625 13th Street

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.