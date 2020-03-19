City of Plainview / Hale County issue Disaster Declarations

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - In light of the situations posed by COVID-19 in Texas and across the United States, Mayor Wendell Dunlap and Hale County Judge David Mull issued emergency declarations for the City of Plainview and the County of Hale, respectively. Pursuant to §418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code A, a mayor or county judge can declare a local state of disaster and public health emergency.