Colder temperatures overnight and Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High clouds will move across the area tonight followed by an overnight cold front.
This cold front will bring gusty north winds and a much cooler day on Friday.
Clear skies are expected once the front moves through with lows in the 30's.
Friday will definitely be colder with a few clouds and highs in the lower to middle 50's.
A few showers are possible towards Snyder Friday morning.
A slight chance of showers will also be possible Saturday with highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's.
A freeze is possible by Friday morning and likely Saturday morning across most of the viewing area. Lows in the 20’s are expected Saturday morning. Don’t plant anything outside just yet.
