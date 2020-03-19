Covenant Health, University Medical Center hosting press conference, Thursday, March 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health and University Medical Center have announced they will host a joint press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 in the City Council Chambers of Lubbock City Hall.
Covenant Health Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Craig Rhyne and University Medical Center Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Ragain will share their health and safety tips regarding novel Coronavirus COVID-19.
The release states Dr. Rhyne and Dr. Ragain, joined by City of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, will share their concerns surrounding the virus, how our health institutions have prepared, and how the public can help.
Covenant and UMC said they will not be speaking about specific patients with positive test results for COVID-19.
