Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock city leaders confirmed a third case of coronavirus.
- One is a Texas Tech student who was studying overseas.
- The second is a Hockley County resident who is now in the hospital.
- There is no information yet on this third patient.
Lubbock Mayor, Dan Pope, has also revised the city’s emergency declaration to prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people.
- That now includes weddings, funerals and church services.
- It does not include schools, daycares, the airport or stores.
A third COVID-19 death has been reported in Texas.
- Collin County Public Health says a 64-year-old Plano man died while in the hospital on Tuesday.
- That coronavirus confirmation came Wednesday.
- The man was already in the hospital with another health issue.
University Medical Center will start offering its drive-thru screenings and testing today.
- It will be set up at 10th Street, south of UMC.
- Patients need to call their doctor or the hospital first to see if they need to get screened.
