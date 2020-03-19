Earliest start to Spring in 124 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Spring. It’s the earliest arrival of Spring since 1896. Why? Read on.
The Spring (or Vernal) Equinox can occur on only three days. March 19, March 20, and March 21. This year it’s on March 19. Today. The last time it happened on this date was 124 years ago, in 1896.
The Spring, or Vernal, Equinox will occur at 10:50 PM CDT. The word equinox (equal night) is a reference to night and day being equal in length. That is, 12 hours between sunrise and sunset (and 12 hours between sunset and sunrise). However, that happened Monday (sunrise was at 7:56 AM and sunset at 7:56 PM, equal day and night).
Today will be partly cloudy, windy, and slightly cooler. Wind speeds will become sustained between 25 and 35 mph and gust near or greater than 50 mph. There may be blowing dust. Highs will range from the mid- and upper 60s west to near 70 and low 70s east.
A freeze is possible tonight. More precisely, tomorrow morning. Low to mid-30s are likely in Lubbock, with freezing temps to the west, northwest, and north.
Much cooler tomorrow, after the morning lows in the 30s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy (northeast about 10 to 20 mph).
A freeze is likely, and a hard freeze possible, Saturday morning. The average date of Lubbock's last Spring freeze is April 10. The latest on record is May 8 (1938).
Saturday will be cloudy and chilly. A few light rains showers, even thundershowers, may dot the landscape. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s.
Sunday will be partly sunny. A cold start, lows in the 30s. However, a warmer afternoon, highs in the 60s and 70s.
Warmer days and nights highlight next week's weather. It may be our warmest weather since early November. Some spots may see the first 80-degree temps of the year. Details in the forecast here on the weather page.
