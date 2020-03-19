Floyd County declares public health emergency, limits gatherings to 50 people

Provided by Floyd County
The Floyd County Commissioners Court declared a Disaster Due to a Public Health Emergency at an emergency meeting this evening. This declaration will be in effect until Sunday. March 29. The Floyd County Commissioners Court will meet at 8:00 AM on Monday, March 30 to re-evaluate the threat to the Citizens of Floyd County.
The declaration limits gatherings to no more than 50 people with no exceptions for any group. The meeting was attended by School Superintendents, Mayors, City Managers, Emergency Medical Service from Lockney and Floydada as well as representatives from the Lockney Hospital District, the Caprock Hospital District and the Floyd County Sheriff. Business owners, local ministers and concerned citizens were also in attendance.