Frenship ISD staff working from home, students begin distance learning Mar. 30

Provided by Frenship ISD
Today Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order temporarily closing all schools until April 3 due to COVID-19. However, this does not mean education stops and the Governor has encouraged schools to continue searching for ways to educate their students during this time.
Frenship will provide remote learning options for all students beginning March 30th.
Here is what we know:
Frenship staff will begin working from home on March 23rd to prepare for remote learning lesson plans.
Spring Break has been extended one week for students only.
Frenship and Aramark are working to provide curbside meals for students starting March 23rd.
Beginning March 30th, students will begin receiving instruction through remote learning options.
Frenship will have someone available at the campuses during weekdays to answer your questions.
Many questions remain, but our dedicated staff is working to find solutions. We will continue to communicate with our staff, parents and community members as we work through details.
During this unprecedented time, we appreciate your patience and support. Things are changing rapidly, but our core beliefs remain the same. Frenship considers it a privilege to serve your families and we are committed to educating and caring for your children.
Please continue to watch our website and social media pages for the latest updates.