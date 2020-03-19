Gov. Greg Abbott on Texas bars and restaurants: Expect an announcement Thursday

“By the end of this week, we’ll have capability of administering between 15,000 to 20,000 tests per week,” Abbott said. “As we see the increase and spread of this across the state of Texas, it is absolutely essential that every leader — whether it be city, county, whatever type of jurisdiction — every leader must employ the standards that have been established by [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to mitigate the spread of the virus.”