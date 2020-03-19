Hockley County administration details COVID-19 case

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Additional information was given out by those in Hockley County on a confirmed case of COVID-19 and a disaster declaration.
That disaster declaration limits public gatherings to no more than 50 people. As of now, any gatherings that are more than 50 people are canceled indefinitely.
The case is also one of three that have been confirmed in the South Plains. During a Wednesday night news conference the patient was identified as an older individual who traveled outside of the state.
That person is in the hospital and is doing well. Within the coming days the patient will also be released from the hospital.
The patient was also seen at Grace Clinic, Covenant Health and University Medical Center in Lubbock. All three of those facilities are investigating to see who this person came in contact with.
That person did not visit any public places while traveling between their home and the medical facilities.
During this news conference there will also be information released on a pending disaster declaration by the county. Details will be given on the county’s preparations, closures, limiting operating hours and school closures.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
