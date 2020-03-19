Kane Brown at United Supermarkets Arena rescheduled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kane Brown at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena on May 1 has been rescheduled to October 1.
Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Kane Brown, The Worldwide Beautiful Tour, comes to United Supermarkets Arena October 1 with special guests Chris Lane & Russell Dickerson.
Tickets are on sale now by phone at 806-770-2000, in person at all Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets, and through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock www.selectaseatlubbock.com.
For more information about the tour, visit [http:]www.kanebrownmusic.com.
Patrons are advised that the sole ticket agent is Select-a-Seat of Lubbock. Purchasing tickets from other vendors, including re-sale web sites, scalpers, or brokers places the buyer at risk of paying above the ticket’s actual face value, or possibly purchasing counterfeit or invalid tickets. United Supermarkets Arena and Select-a-Seat accept no responsibility for tickets purchased through these unauthorized vendors.
