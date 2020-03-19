KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Koby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Koby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Koby is a 2-year-old pit-lab mix who has been with the shelter since January.
He was injured when he came in but has since recovered. He is up-to-date on his vaccines and will come with a voucher to be neutered.
Koby’s adoption fees for Thursday, March 19, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
