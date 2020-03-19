Levelland ISD extending spring break through March 27

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland ISD will be extending their Spring Break from Monday, Mar. 20 through Friday, Mar. 27 in response to concerns about coronavirus. Sundown and Whitharral are also extending their spring break by one week.
Extracurricular and athletic activities will be suspended. The school is making arrangements for distance learning and distribution of food. The district released this statement on Wednesday night:
Levelland ISD will extend spring break starting Monday, March 20th through Friday, March 27th to support our community and health care professionals in the ongoing goal of containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Additionally, all extracurricular activities and athletic events are suspended during this indefinite closure.
We do not make this decision lightly. We fully realize it presents significant difficulties to working parents. However, we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of children, staff, and the larger community.
Levelland ISD is finalizing logistics on distance learning options and the distribution of food to address children’s nutritional needs while we are out of school. Students will not attend classes this week, but staff should be available to report Wednesday morning to plan and implement instruction.
Additionally, Levelland ISD asks the broader community to take the following reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of the illness:
- Don’t shake hands
- Wash your hands regularly
- Limit movement within the community, especially avoiding crowded placed and maintaining 3 to 6 ft of distance between people (at least an arm’s length)
- If you are moving around in the community, don’t congregate in large groups
- For those who have traveled to areas with known COVID-19 cases – both inside and outside of the country – we ask that you self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms. Students who have traveled should plan to stay home for two weeks after arriving home. Please contact your campus to let them know, and this will be considered an excused absence.
- If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider for medical advice .
- Keep your child at home if he/she feels ill, even if you think it is just a cold.
- Do not leave the house if you are ill, except to access medical care
This is a quickly changing situation, and we will continue to monitor information, will assess conditions throughout the week, and will provide any update necessary via Skylert and local media outlets.
Thank you for your support and cooperation as we ensure that all members of the community in Levelland ISD stay safe and healthy.
