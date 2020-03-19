Lubbock Christian University extends Spring Break one week, long distance learning to begin March 30

**Release from Lubbock Christian University**
In view of the changing dynamics created by COVID-19, LCU is adjusting plans for campus based on the most recent guidelines released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the White House. Of utmost importance to all of us is keeping you safe and healthy, while helping you continue your academic pursuits.
As of today, based on current guidelines from the CDC and the White House, the University will be operating on the schedule as outlined below:
- Spring Break has been extended by one week for students. Residence halls will reopen for residents Sunday, March 29, at 1:00 p.m.
- Academic instruction for all classes will be provided through distance learning beginning Monday, March 30, and until further notice. More specific details regarding access and procedures will be shared with students as they become available.
- Staff and faculty operations will begin on Monday, March 23.
