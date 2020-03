Lubbock Officials providing info for citizens to interact with City Depts after City Hall closes

Getting curbside delivery is easy! Go to WWW.LUBBOCKLIBRARY.COM to see what’s available in our catalog. Have your library card number ready, and call your preferred branch (Patterson 767-3300, Groves 767-3733, Godeke 775-3733, or Mahon Curbside line 775-2831) Give us the title and call number of the book you found in our catalog. We will pull the books for you and have them ready in less than an hour. Give us a call when you drive up to the library and we will bring them out to you. Patrons should have a library card in good standing (please call to pay fines online with a credit card). For more information about this great service, call any of your Lubbock Public Libraries or visit us at WWW.LUBBOCKLIBRARY.COM.