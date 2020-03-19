2 people test positive for COVID-19 in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has confirmed the first positive tests in the Amarillo area for COVID-19.
Two patients have tested positive for the coronavirus as of this afternoon.
The City of Amarillo has issued a Local Disaster Declaration and the Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Level has been changed to Level Orange.
The City of Amarillo will host a news conference at 7:30 p.m.
We will have that news conference live on our website here.
