Tornado damage in Jones County

Jones County, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released a statement about a Tornado that touched down early Thursday morning.
At about 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, an apparent tornado touched down in Jones County near the Robertson and Middleton units located on FM 3522.
Staff and offenders are safe, and no one suffered injuries associated with the storm.
The two facilities, which are adjacent to each other, did sustain damage. Private and state vehicles also suffered damage. We were fortunate not to take a direct hit from the tornado.
Crews are on-site, assessing the situation and making repairs. The two facilities are operating on generator power at this time. There is no public safety concern.
There is a suspension of activities for offenders until further notice.
