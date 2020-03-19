United Family CEO urges shoppers to avoid ‘panic-buying’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets is reaching out with a strong message for their guests as they prepare for their first round of specialty hours for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
The adjustment in hours, scheduled for every Monday and Thursday for the foreseeable future, is in response to the concern over COVID-19. Those hours will begin as soon as the doors to each location open and last until 9 a.m.
Robert Taylor, CEO of United Supermarkets says the best thing guests can do right now is to calm down. Taylor says the less reactive the public is, the more food, and toilet paper will stay on the shelves.
“Having those hours set aside, it will give our seniors and those that are compromised an opportunity to buy some goods that they have not been able to get,” Taylor said.
Taylor is urging guests to work to “flatten the curve,” and not just for the medical industry.
“Same thing in food, if we could just flatten the curve, we have a lot of supply. We have supply coming in every day, but when you sell 60 days worth of toilet paper in three days, that stretches the system,” he said.
Taylor says the food distribution system has become extremely efficient over the years, which translates to fresh goods and low inventory. However, because of that, there isn’t a lot of flexibility.
“We’ve had some people who I would say are panic-buying, choosing to stock up on inventory and the system’s not built to accommodate that, currently,” Taylor said.
He says team members are working hard to keep up with demand, at the distribution center and the store level.
“We have trucks going three, four, five times a week, depending on the volume of the store. When I say that, that doesn’t just mean one truck, sometimes that (delivery) contains two trucks or three trucks, and sometimes we’ll have different deliveries for perishable goods and non-perishable goods.”
In addition to senior shopping hours, each United location is closing early each day - for very specific reasons.
“That does many things for us. One, we have a stressed work-force and that gives them a little bit of time to rest. We also have more time to re-stock and fill shelves, and most importantly we have time to clean.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.