Wayland Baptist University moves online for the remainder of spring semester

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Effective Monday, March 23 all Wayland classes on all campuses will be taught exclusively online for the remainder of the Spring semester.
Plainview students who live in the dorms will be required to move out on the following schedule:
- Students currently in the dorms: March 20-21, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., March 22, 1-5 p.m.
- Students coming back from spring break: March 23-April 4, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; April 5, 1-5 p.m.
- Following April 5, students can move out by appointment. Contact the housing office at 806-291-3766. This process will take place on a first come, first served basis.
If returning to campus to collect your belongings poses a significant hardship, we will safely retain your belongings until you return to campus in Fall 2020.The cafeteria will continue to serve meals for those students who are unable to return home. Pete's Place will be closed and all meals in the cafeteria will be served in a to-go format.
Also effective Monday, March 23, campuses will operate with limited staff only in campus buildings as determined by the appropriate cabinet member. Those who can work from home will work from home as determined by their supervisor.
If you wish to return to campus, you must fill out a short Health Services survey, which will be sent to your university email.
During this time the following buildings will be closed:
- Laney Center
- Hutcherson Center
- Athletic Weight Room
- Wilder Field
- Wheeler building
- Hilliard Field
- Jimmy Dean Museum
- Museum of the Llano Estacado
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.