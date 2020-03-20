City of Amarillo confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19, released details of all confirmed cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo received confirmation of two additional cases of COVID-19 at 9:00 p.m. this evening.
Both new cases are patients from outside of the Amarillo area, but were tested locally.
One patient is a Castro County resident in stable condition.
The other patient is an Oldham County resident in critical condition.
The City has also provided additional details about the previous two positive COVID-19 cases confirmed March 18.
The first patient was a female in her 50s with known international travel. She is in stable condition.
The second is a male in his 30s with known travel to a ski area in the United States over Spring Break. He is in stable condition.
Both are Randall County residents.
All four patients are in isolation.
Full contact investigations are being conducted for all cases by Amarillo Department of Public Health for the two Amarillo cases and by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for the two cases outside of Amarillo Department of Public Health jurisdiction.
