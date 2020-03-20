City of Lubbock: Parks and Rec info for citizens as Community Centers close

The City of Lubbock Cemetery is committed to providing compassionate customer service to all who visit and a safe place to inter and honor loved ones. In support of the executive orders issued by Governor Abbott to protect the health of our community from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Cemetery is asking all citizens to call the office and schedule an appointment if they need to conduct face-to-face business. Staff is available between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at 806-767-2270. If we are assisting other customers, please leave a message and your call will be returned as quickly as possible. All services and gatherings must meet the ten (10) person limit. There will also be a limit of two (2) customers at a time in the office. Maps of the Cemetery are available outside the office for those needing help locating loved ones. Cemetery staff appreciate your cooperation during this time.