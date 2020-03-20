City of Lubbock: Parks and Rec info for citizens as Community Centers close

**Release from the City of Lubbock**
PARKS AND RECREATION
The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is committed to the safety and security of all citizens, staff and visitors. In order to support that commitment, the Parks and Recreation office located in the Lubbock Business Center (City of Lubbock Utilities), all Community Centers, Adult Activity Centers, Burgess Rushing Tennis Center and Safety City will be closed to the public beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020. Other facility closures include all baseball, softball, soccer, and multi-use fields, as well as park pavilions and Clapp Party House. This decision is in support of the executive orders issued by Governor Abbott to protect the health of our community from the Coronavirus (COVID-19). All Parks and Recreation events and programs are canceled until further notice. Parks and Recreation staff are available to answer call during normal business hours at (806) 775-2673 or (806) 775-2687.
Our Senior Meal Program will continue serving seniors ages 60 and older from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the sites listed below. Those currently enrolled and receiving transportation services are eligible for meal delivery. All meals will be provided in take away containers for curbside pick-up.
Lubbock Adult Activity Center – 2001 19th Street
Copper Rawlings Adult Activity Center – 213 40th Street
Mae Simmons Adult Activity Center – 2004 Oak Avenue
Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street
Homestead Adult Program – 5401 56th Street
The Senior Meal Program is grant funded and for adults ages 60 and older with a suggested three dollar donation. This program is designed to provide a hot nutritious lunch for seniors within the City of Lubbock. Completion of proper paperwork is required for meal eligibility.
CITY OF LUBBOCK CEMETERY
The City of Lubbock Cemetery is committed to providing compassionate customer service to all who visit and a safe place to inter and honor loved ones. In support of the executive orders issued by Governor Abbott to protect the health of our community from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Cemetery is asking all citizens to call the office and schedule an appointment if they need to conduct face-to-face business. Staff is available between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at 806-767-2270. If we are assisting other customers, please leave a message and your call will be returned as quickly as possible. All services and gatherings must meet the ten (10) person limit. There will also be a limit of two (2) customers at a time in the office. Maps of the Cemetery are available outside the office for those needing help locating loved ones. Cemetery staff appreciate your cooperation during this time.
LAKE ALAN HENRY
The Sam Wahl Recreation Area at Lake Alan Henry is committed to the safety and security of all citizens, staff and visitors. In order to support that commitment, the Sam Wahl Recreation Area Entry Station located at the Lake Alan Henry entrance at 3094 Lake Alan Henry Road, Justiceburg, TX 79330, will be limited to the Self-Pay kiosk beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020. As part of the State Declaration of Disaster, public gatherings in excess of ten (10) people are prohibited. These changes in operations are to protect the health of our staff and community from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and will be in effect until further notice.
PARQUES Y RECREACION
El Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la Ciudad de Lubbock está comprometido con la seguridad de todos los ciudadanos, personal y visitantes. Con el fin de apoyar ese compromiso, la oficina de Parques y Recreación ubicada en el Centro de Negocios Lubbock (City of Lubbock Utilities), todos los Centros Comunitarios, Centros de Actividad para Adultos, Burgess Rushing Tennis Center y Safety City estarán cerrados al público a partir del sábado 21 de marzo de 2020. Otros cierres de las instalaciones incluyen todos los campos de béisbol, softball, fútbol y multiusos, así como los pabellones del parque y Clapp Party House. Esta decisión apoya las órdenes ejecutivas emitidas por el gobernador Abbott para proteger la salud de nuestra comunidad del Coronavirus (COVID-19). Todos los eventos y programas de Parques y Recreación se cancelan hasta nuevo aviso. El personal de Parques y Recreación está disponible para responder a la llamada durante el horario comercial normal al (806) 775-2673 o (806) 775-2687 .
Nuestro Programa de Comidas para Adultos Mayores continuará sirviendo a personas mayores de 60 años de edad de 12pm a 1pm en los sitios que se enumeran a continuación. Aquellos actualmente inscritos y recibiendo servicios de transporte son elegibles para la entrega de comidas. Todas las comidas se proporcionarán en recipientes para llevar y nuestro staff se los entregará en la acera.
Lubbock Centro de Actividad para Adultos – 200119th Street
Centro de Actividad para Adultos Copper Rawlings – 21340th Street
Centro de Actividad para Adultos Mae Simmons – 2004 Oak Avenue
Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street
Programa para Adultos de Homestead – 540156th Street
El Programa de Comidas para Adultos Mayores está financiado por subvenciones y para adultos mayores de 60 años con una donación sugerida de tres dólares. Este programa está diseñado para proporcionar un almuerzo nutritivo caliente para personas mayores dentro de la ciudad de Lubbock. Se requiere completar la documentación adecuada para la elegibilidad de la comida.
CEMENTERIO DE LA CIUDAD DE LUBBOCK
El Cementerio de la Ciudad de Lubbock se compromete a proporcionar un servicio de atención al cliente compasivo a todos los que visitan y un lugar seguro para interconectar y honrar a sus seres queridos. En apoyo de las órdenes ejecutivas emitidas por el gobernador Abbott para proteger la salud de nuestra comunidad del Coronavirus (COVID-19), el Cementerio está pidiendo a todos los ciudadanos que llamen a la oficina y programen una cita si necesitan llevar a cabo negocios cara a cara. El personal está disponible entre las 8:00 a.m. - Mediodía y 1:00p.m. – 5:00p.m. De lunes a viernes al 806-767-2270. Si estamos ayudando a otros clientes, por favor deje un mensaje y su llamada será devuelta tan pronto como sea posible. Todos los servicios y reuniones deben cumplir con el límite de diez (10) personas. También habrá un límite de dos (2) clientes a la vez en la oficina. Los mapas del cementerio están disponibles fuera de la oficina para aquellos que necesitan ayuda para localizar a sus seres queridos. El personal Del cementerio agradece su cooperación durante este tiempo.
LAKE ALAN HENRY
El área recreativa Sam Wahl en el lago Alan Henry está comprometida con la seguridad de todos los ciudadanos, personal y visitantes. Para apoyar ese compromiso, la estación de entrada al área recreativa Sam Wahl ubicada en la entrada del lago Alan Henry en 3094 Lake Alan Henry Road, Justiceburg, TX 79330, se limitará al quiosco de autoservicio a partir del sábado 21 de marzo de 2020. Como parte de la Declaración Estatal de Desastres, se prohíben las reuniones públicas superiores a diez (10) personas. Estos cambios en las operaciones son para proteger la salud de nuestro personal y comunidad del Coronavirus (COVID-19), y estarán en vigor hasta nuevo aviso.
