Commissioners to consider extending disaster declaration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County commissioners will have another special session at 3:30 p.m. Friday to consider extending its local disaster declaration another 30 days.
This will enable the county to get more money from the state. The commissioners court took a similar action last week when it declared a seven-day disaster declaration.
The meeting also comes the day after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that limited social gatherings to 10 people, prohibits eating and drinking in restaurants and bars — but allows take-out, bans people from visiting nursing homes and temporarily closes schools.
The afternoon meeting will take place inside the commissioners court on the fifth floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse at 904 Broadway St.
