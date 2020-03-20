County medical society recommends postponing medical visits, mask donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Medical Society has released a letter to the public that reiterates a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to postpone medical visits to make sure ill patients are not exposed to COVID-19.
Along with postponing medical visits, the medical society says many elective surgeries are being canceled because there is an expectation of having a shortage of personal protective equipment in local hospitals. During a news conference on Thursday Dr. Mike Ragain, chief medical officers and vice president for University Medical Center, said UMC is already canceling elective surgeries.
This is only a precautionary measure, now, so surgeons have the necessary supplies in case they are needed later on.
The LCMS also says some physicians around Lubbock are taking medical mask donations. LCMS also says there is a planning session that will take place to organize a PPE drive soon.
“The first priority now is keeping the disease from spreading quickly so that our health care system does not become overwhelmed,” LCMS’s letter says.
LCMS also asks the public to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, President Donald Trump, and Gov. Greg Abbott who all advise to limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people. It also advises to wash hands frequently with soap and water, avoid face touching, and cover sneezes and coughs.
Those who have high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are asked to call their own physician or the City of Lubbock Health Department to check if they need to be tested for COVID-19. But those who do not have sever symptoms are asked to just stay home.
“There is no cure for this virus, but you can rest, drink lots of fluids and take Acetaminophen (brand named Tylenol). Ibuprofen (Advil) may worsen the disease,” the LCMS letter says. “Please help protect our community and self-quarantine for at (least) two weeks.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.