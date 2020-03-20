Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

State disaster declaration goes into effect at midnight, Hockley County reports second COVID-19 case, international stocks open higher

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief
By Michael Cantu | March 20, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, some big changes are going into effect across the state because of a public health disaster declaration.

Hockley County has reported another case of COVID-19.

The State Department is urging all Americans to avoid all overseas travel as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

Asian and European stocks have opened up higher today, following a positive day on Wall Street Thursday.

  • Benchmarks have not only risen in Hong Kong and Shanghai, but in Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany as well.
  • Investors are encouraged by recent actions by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
  • Read the latest here: Global stocks, US futures rise on virus aid hopes

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.