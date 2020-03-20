Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, some big changes are going into effect across the state because of a public health disaster declaration.
- The order affects all public schools and prohibits social gatherings in groups of more than 10.
- Restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms and spas will be closed temporarily.
- The declaration goes into effect at midnight tonight and ends midnight April 3.
Hockley County has reported another case of COVID-19.
- That person is currently in a Lubbock hospital.
- Their illness is not travel related.
The State Department is urging all Americans to avoid all overseas travel as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.
- The warning advises against all international travel and asks those who are already abroad to come home immediately if they can.
- This level 4 advisory is usually put in place for areas embroiled in conflict, natural disasters or where U.S. citizens face specific risks.
Asian and European stocks have opened up higher today, following a positive day on Wall Street Thursday.
- Benchmarks have not only risen in Hong Kong and Shanghai, but in Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany as well.
- Investors are encouraged by recent actions by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
