Dress for it, then wait for it

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dress for it. Quite a reversal from the recent relative warmth. A freeze is likely for much of the South Plains, and a hard freeze possible for some, to start the weekend. It is, however, late March. Warmth returns in my extended forecast. Wait for it.
Wind chills this morning are in the teens and 20s. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It's either freezing or it feels like it. Dress for it. Winds will remain northerly from about 10 to 20 mph.
A bit of relief from the wind, and its chill, will gradually arrive this afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will peak in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Wind speeds will diminish to about 10 mph.
I have a bit of a reservation regarding my forecast for tonight. I expect clouds will eventually blanket the viewing area. All other elements the same, less cloud cover typically results in lower temperatures while more cloud cover milder temperatures.
If Lubbock remains clear tonight, I would expect a hard freeze with a low near 27 degrees. If overcast most of the night, I would expect a low near freezing, perhaps just above 32 degrees.
Based on this morning's data, it appears clouds will move in late, but before sunrise. The result is in the forecast section here on the Weather Page. The average date of Lubbock's last Spring freeze is April 10. The latest on record is May 8 (1938).
Grey and chilly tomorrow afternoon with mist and drizzle likely. Spotty showers, mostly light, also will be possible, though mainly over the eastern half of the viewing area. There may even be the rumble of thunder, but no severe storms. Winds will be light, highs mostly in the 40s.
Clouds will linger Sunday, resulting overall in a partly sunny day. After a cold start, lows in the 30s, it will be warmer afternoon, highs in the 60s and 70s.
Warmer days, and nights, highlight next week's weather. Some spots, including Lubbock, likely will see the first 80-degree temps of the year. That would be our warmest weather since early November.
I’ll post a video with our latest forecast graphics by 9 AM.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.