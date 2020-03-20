Healthwise: Lubbock Doctor explains how to talk to kids about COVID-19

“No one is with their kids. Very few people are with their kids all day, every day at home. And when you are, and kids are changing routines, everyone is going to act out a little bit. Parents are going to act out a little bit. Kids are going to act out a little bit. So just because your kid is having a tantrum about something may mean (more), they’re not in some sort of a routine than that they’re really distressed. but i would say talk to them about it. Say ‘What’s going on? How are you feeling? Is anything bothering you?’ Especially if you’ve been talking about what’s going on, if you’ve been exhibiting anxiety, if you’ve had the news on and you think they might have heard something that stresses them out, then ask them about it.”