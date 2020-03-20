Hockley County confirms new COVID-19 case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County officials have confirmed a second case of COVID-19 involving a resident there.
Emergency Management Director Judge Sharla Baldridge confirmed with KCBD Thursday night, saying they found out just before 9 p.m.
The person was tested in Lubbock, and is hospitalized in Lubbock, but is a resident of Hockley County. Hockley County says this case is not travel related.
The Department of Health is investigating.
The first case out of Hockley County was originally reported Tuesday by the City of Lubbock.
