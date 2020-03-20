KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brenny

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brenny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Brenny is a 2-year-old pit bull who was picked up as a stray in late-January.
She would work best at a home with a large backyard so she could run around and play. She is also up-to-date on her shots and is spayed.
Brenny’s adoption fees for Friday, March 20, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
