Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Gov. Abbott 'Tens of thousands' of virus cases possible
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there could be “tens of thousands” of cases of the new coronavirus across the state within the next two weeks. The Republican on Thursday closed schools for more than 5 million students in Texas, banned dining at restaurants and prohibited public gatherings of more than 10 people. Texas has confirmed more than 140 cases and five deaths related to the virus that causes COVID-19. Abbott also says he was tested for the virus, but the results were negative
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DRIVE-THRU-TESTS
Houston pleads for more tests, gear as cars pack hospital
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston residents waited in a line of cars more than a mile long as drive-thru testing for the new coronavirus begins in the city. The mayor and county officials on Thursday warned that there aren't enough kits or protective gear to meet demand. Texas has reported more than 140 virus cases and five deaths. Public frustrations over the difficulty of getting tested have been building since the first U.S. case was confirmed Jan. 20. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says about 2,500 testing kits are available at the drive-thru at United Memorial Medical Center, and only those showing symptoms will be screened.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS EXECUTION
Texas court delays 2nd execution due to virus outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of a second death row inmate as the state tries to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ordered a 60-day delay of Tracy Beatty's scheduled March 25 execution in "light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address that emergency.” Beatty was set to die for the 2003 slaying of his 62-year-old mother. The court noted it previously upheld his conviction and sentence. The court on Monday ordered a similar delay for John William Hummel's scheduled execution on Wednesday.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNITED STATES-MEXICO
US, Mexico discuss halting much of cross-border travel
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The United States and Mexico are working on plans to halt much of cross-border travel without disrupting trade. Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says he proposed steps that won't paralyze economic activity and promised details Friday. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is working closely with his Mexican counterpart. Paola Avila, chair of the Border Trade Alliance, says U.S. officials have told business leaders that the U.S. will prohibit nonessential travel, similar to a measure announced this week on the Canadian border.
SEVERE WEATHER-TEXAS
NWS: Confirmed tornado caused damage in rural North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that damage cause in a section of rural North Texas was caused by a tornado. A weather service survey team examined damage caused Wednesday by the late-night storm south of Graham, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Team members concluded Thursday that the damage caused was consistent with a tornado with winds of 105 to 110 mph. To the west, in the Abilene area, the weather service confirmed at least 2 tornadoes, both rated at least EF2 with winds of 111 to 135 mph.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE
US seeks $3 billion to boost oil producers as prices plunge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking $3 billion from Congress to top up the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, potentially propping up U.S. oil producers after crude prices crashed globally. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette denied Thursday the move was about propping up prices for U.S. oil giants. Brouillette says it makes sense to fill up the national petroleum supplies at a time of cheap oil. Oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia have stepped up pumping, threatening the market share of U.S. oil. Congress has to approve the money for the purchases. The administration must overcome opposition from some Democratic lawmakers.
IMMIGRATION-DEATH IN CUSTODY
Man dies by apparent suicide in ICE family detention center
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Honduran man died by apparent suicide at one of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's family detention centers. ICE did not identify the man. It said he was pronounced dead at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after being found unresponsive at the Karnes County Residential Center in South Texas. The facility detains about 700 parents and children. The legal group RAICES says it was representing the man and called his death “devastating.” The death is the ninth to occur in ICE custody since the start of the governmental fiscal year in October, exceeding the eight deaths that occurred in the prior year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS-STANDARDIZED TESTS
States suspending standardized tests as schools close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus has prompted several states to cancel the standardized testing that is dreaded by students and teachers alike. Many states were scheduled to begin testing in April but now face school closures that could last weeks or longer. States are asking federal education officials to waive federal testing requirements. Many states use high-stakes testing to advance students to the next grade level and rate schools and teachers. Education groups also say bringing kids in for testing after weeks of online learning wouldn't be fair to them.
SPACE STATION
No family, fanfare for NASA astronaut launching next month
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA astronaut who's about to leave the planet for six months will blast off without any family or fanfare because of the coronavirus. Chris Cassidy said Thursday that he won't have any guests at his April 9 launch from Kazakhstan. He expects to say goodbye to his wife Friday in Russia, three weeks earlier than planned. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, she's going back home to Houston. Cassidy is also dealing with a late crew switch. He'll spend 6 1/2 months on the International Space Station with two Russians assigned just a month ago. One of the original cosmonauts suffered an eye injury.
DEPUTY KILLED-CRASH
On-duty deputy killed in 2-car crash, 1 in serious condition
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say a Texas sheriff’s deputy has died in a two-car crash that left another person in a serious condition. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says Sr. Deputy Christopher Korzilius died Wednesday morning while on duty after his unmarked Ford Escape traveling eastbound on FM 2244 collided with an Infiniti heading in the opposite direction. Medics say Korzilius’ car rolled off the road and landed on its roof. He died at the scene. The other person involved in the crash is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Korzilius was assigned to TCSO’s VICE unit at the time of the crash. Officials are investigating the crash. Funeral arrangements are pending.