Lubbock County Clerk’s office closed to the public as of March 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Clerk's office is encouraging citizens to use phone, email and web resources as their office will be closed to the public as of March 23.
More details here:
Lubbock, TX: Governor Greg Abbott announced that by Executive Order gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people from March 20 thru April 3, 2020 or as long as necessary. This order affects the way many of us conduct business and will limit our face-to-face interactions with the exception of marriage license applications.
The County Clerk's office will close our public access on March 23, 2020 until further notice.
A drop box is available on the Second floor of the courthouse, 904 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas from 8:30am to 5:00pm for any items needing filing. Items must be dropped off in a sealed envelope with a valid phone number and either a check (include driver’s license number and phone number), cashier’s check, and money order. Credit card option is available on our website. Cash or temporary checks will not be accepted.
We strongly encourage customers to utilize our online, https://www.co.lubbock.tx.us/ Or mail services:
Lubbock County Clerk PO Box 10536, Room 207
Lubbock, TX 79408-3536
Call our office at 775-1076 for options on services needed.
Marriage License applications by appointment only, call to schedule 806-775-1054
Please contact us with questions and view our web page for the most up-to-date information regarding our office by email, phone or website.
Phone 806-775-1076 for phone menu, Web page has direct department numbers listed
On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov
We ask for your continued support, understanding and cooperation during these unusual times.
We will make this announcement and be available for questions after today's special commissioners' court meeting at 3:30 p.m. on the 5th Floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse.
