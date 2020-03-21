Area schools providing meal pick-up for students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - School districts in Lubbock and the surrounding area are offering various kinds of meal pick-up services to keep students fed while schools are closed.
Lubbock ISD provided details on their curbside meal pickup program on Friday.
Beginning Monday, March 23, curbside pickup will be available at 16 Lubbock ISD campuses Monday through Friday, from 12 - 1:30 p.m. A few important guidelines to note:
Children must be present to pick up meals.
School buildings will not be open.
Only grab-and-go options will be available.
Lunch and the next day’s breakfast will be distributed each day.
Meals will be handled promptly to limit gathering and practice social distancing.
School bus meal distribution begins on Monday, March 23, with 20 buses delivering food across the city of Lubbock. Routes will begin at 12 p.m. and run until 1:30 p.m. in order of their regular stops. The bus numbers have not changed from their regular routes, so students who normally ride the bus will be familiar with the bus numbers. We have a map on our website at www.LubbockISD.org/healthupdates for all families to view the campus and school bus distribution sites near their location.
Frenship ISD explained their program here:
The free grab-and-go meals will be available from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. Each child will be provided two meals at the time of pickup each day. This includes lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning. The child must be present to receive the meals.
The six pickup locations include:
Frenship Ninth Grade Center - 407 North Dowden Road, Wolfforth, TX
Legacy Elementary – 6424 Kemper Avenue, Lubbock, TX
North Ridge Elementary – 6302 11th Place, Lubbock, TX
Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Avenue, Lubbock, TX
Westwind Elementary – 6401 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX
Willow Bend Elementary – 8816 13th Street, Lubbock, TX
During the pickup, families will stay in their vehicles and Aramark employees will deliver the meals at the curb.
New Deal ISD says breakfast and lunch pickup will be available for their students from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23.
Pick up from behind the high school at the cafeteria. Do not get out of your car, they will bring the food to your car. You will receive breakfast and lunch for two days for each child 0 to 18 years old.
Pick up will be available again on Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Child must be in the car.
