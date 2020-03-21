Area schools providing meal pick-up for students

School bus meal distribution begins on Monday, March 23, with 20 buses delivering food across the city of Lubbock. Routes will begin at 12 p.m. and run until 1:30 p.m. in order of their regular stops. The bus numbers have not changed from their regular routes, so students who normally ride the bus will be familiar with the bus numbers. We have a map on our website at www.LubbockISD.org/healthupdates for all families to view the campus and school bus distribution sites near their location.