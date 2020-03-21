Cooler and Cloudy Today With Slight Rain Chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will feel much more like winter today under mostly cloudy conditions. High temperatures will reach the upper 40's to lower 50's while an increasing chance for afternoon and evening showers mainly impact the southern viewing area.
Caution should be taken if you plan to travel to Abilene this evening as showers have the isolated potential to become storm cells, some severe.
Overnight temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40′s with clouds keeping the colder air from dropping into the region. Patchy areas with dense fog will be possible to start your Sunday, but dry westerly wind will help push low level clouds east by lunchtime.
Sunday afternoon temperatures return to the low to mid 70′s. Monday morning temperatures begin in the mid to upper 40′s.
Wind speeds Monday afternoon are likely to become breezy and will help temperatures reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s.
After today, not much in the way of precipitation anticipated for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures, however, will feel much more like spring with Thursday potentially reaching the low to mid 80′s by afternoon.
Follow the forecast online with the free KCBD weather app http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.