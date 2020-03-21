Gov. Abbott postpones runoff elections until July 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation to delay primary runoff elections until July 14.
Runoff elections were originally set to take place May 26.
In Lubbock County, there are two district judge positions with runoffs in the Republican Primary Runoff, and the race to replace Amarillo Congressman Mac Thornberry, between Josh Winegarner and Ronny Jackson. Also in the 13th Congressional District, in the Democratic primary, a runoff race will take place between Gus Trujillo and Greg Sagan.
Read Governor Abbott’s full proclamation below:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.