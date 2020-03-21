Grocery Store Operating Hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The following are grocery store hours of operation in and around Lubbock. Have a grocery store that needs to be added to this list? Send us an email at 11listens@kcbd.com.
Amigos 112 N. University - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
Food King 2706 26th Street - 7am-10pm
Food King 8208 Slide Road - 7am-10pm
Food King 5725 19th Street - 7am-10pm
Market Street 4425 19th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
Market Street 3405 50th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
Market Street 4205 98th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
Natural Grocers 7208 Slide Road - 9am-7:35pm
Sprouts Farmers Market 8201 Quaker Ave. - 7am-10pm
Target 7302 University Ave - 8am-9pm, Wednesday 8am-9am Senior guests, pregnant women and those defined by CDC and Prevention as vulnerable or at risk
Target 6064 Marsa Sharp Freeway - 8am-9pm, Wednesday 8am-9am Senior guests, pregnant women and those defined by CDC and Prevention as vulnerable or at risk
United Supermarkets 1701 50th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
United Supermarkets 2630 Parkway Drive - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
United Supermarkets 2703 82nd Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
United Supermarkets 12815 Indiana Ave - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
United Supermarkets 401 Slide Road - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
United Supermarkets 8010 Frankford Ave - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
United Supermarkets 6321 4th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am
Walmart 6315 82nd Street - 7am-8:30pm
Walmart Supercenter 11415 S Quaker Ave - 7am-8:30pm
Walmart 4215 S Loop 289 - 7am-8:30pm
Walmart Neighborhood Market 9809 University Ave - 7am-8:30pm
Walmart 702 W Loop 289 - 7am-8:30pm
Walmart 1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway - 7am-8:30pm
