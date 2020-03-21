Grocery Store Operating Hours

Shoppers are compelled to buy food for longevity due to empty shelves in grocery stores and fast-food limitations. (Source: Mary Rominger)
By KCBD Staff | March 21, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 12:29 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The following are grocery store hours of operation in and around Lubbock. Have a grocery store that needs to be added to this list? Send us an email at 11listens@kcbd.com.

Amigos 112 N. University - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

Food King 2706 26th Street - 7am-10pm

Food King 8208 Slide Road - 7am-10pm

Food King 5725 19th Street - 7am-10pm

Market Street 4425 19th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

Market Street 3405 50th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

Market Street 4205 98th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

Natural Grocers 7208 Slide Road - 9am-7:35pm

Sprouts Farmers Market 8201 Quaker Ave. - 7am-10pm

Target 7302 University Ave - 8am-9pm, Wednesday 8am-9am Senior guests, pregnant women and those defined by CDC and Prevention as vulnerable or at risk

Target 6064 Marsa Sharp Freeway - 8am-9pm, Wednesday 8am-9am Senior guests, pregnant women and those defined by CDC and Prevention as vulnerable or at risk

United Supermarkets 1701 50th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

United Supermarkets 2630 Parkway Drive - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

United Supermarkets 2703 82nd Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

United Supermarkets 12815 Indiana Ave - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

United Supermarkets 401 Slide Road - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

United Supermarkets 8010 Frankford Ave - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

United Supermarkets 6321 4th Street - 7am-9pm Senior and guests with compromised immune systems shopping hours 7am-9am

Walmart 6315 82nd Street - 7am-8:30pm

Walmart Supercenter 11415 S Quaker Ave - 7am-8:30pm

Walmart 4215 S Loop 289 - 7am-8:30pm

Walmart Neighborhood Market 9809 University Ave - 7am-8:30pm

Walmart 702 W Loop 289 - 7am-8:30pm

Walmart 1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway - 7am-8:30pm

